The dog days of summer are here and so are Japanese beetles, tomato hornworms and poisonous snakes. This is the time of year that often “weeds out” the less dedicated gardeners. Gardening is just more effort during the hottest part of the growing season. But the rewards and benefits of perseverance spur us on.
One summer, years ago, I went to visit my friend, mentor and fellow organic gardener, Lalla Ostergren. I found her in her garden, humming a happy tune, filling her giant harvest bowl with tomatoes.
“Golly, Lalla! You’re bowl is overflowing and there are more to pick. I guess there’s a lot of canning ahead for you.”
“No, Jeff. I’ve already got cases of quarts put up, maybe more later.”
Trying to be helpful I said, “I could sell them for you.”
“No…I really have enough for everything I need and want,” she said. “Growing up poor helps me to see how really well off I am now. No, I think these will be blessings tomatoes.”
Perplexed, I asked, “Blessings tomatoes?”
“When I was growing up, Moma would always share what little we had with anyone who came to visit, whether it be neighbors, family or even sometimes strangers. I would complain that that meant less for us. She would say ‘Lalla Lee be generous! These visitors maybe blessings sent to us by God.’ That always shut me up. The idea that God would send blessings to us, in the form of people, seemed strange at the time but I decided Moma might be right, so we probably shouldn’t take any chances.”
I laughed and said, “Well I like your story, Lalla, but what does that have to do with tomatoes?”
Her brow knitted as she continued, “Some of those visitors didn’t seem like blessings to me so I decided that when I grew up I would try to be a blessing to as many people as possible. Now I’ve had some notable failures with this but it has been a guiding light for me much of my life. That’s why I give away all my knowledge about healthy living and organic gardening. But one of my most joyous givings comes from the blessings of God as they manifest through Mother Nature’s miraculous process of creation.”
“Ok, I think I see what you mean, Lalla. Your garden produce is a way to pass the blessings cycle along to others.”
She seemed delighted. “Oh yes! You’ve got it!”
“Lalla, now you’ve got me thinking of my Grandma Violett. She would give away cuttings, starts and bulbs from her flower gardens and whenever she was offered money she refused it. When I asked her, she’d say, ‘They’re God’s, I’m just a caretaker. I’m passing along his gifts.’ That sort of sounds like what you’re saying.”
Her smile seemed as bright as the sun at that moment, as she quietly said, “ I think I would have liked your Grandma Violett.”
We often have dry spells here in the summer, even what could be called droughts. Many gardens have been spared that so far this year, although my Crabtree garden saw a four week dry period that had me close to the bottom of my rainwater collection reserve, which runs up to 700 gallons. If you have to pay for your water, some sort of rainwater collection system makes a lot of cents/sense. Something as simple as as a 50 gallon barrel will save you some money in the long run. If you have city code issues, they now sell decorative rain barrels, or consider a cheap kids backyard swimming pool. Where code is not an issue, used inexpensive barrels can still be found. Or upgrade capacity with cattle tanks.
Smaller openings in your collection containers make it easier to close with screening, to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs. Or use mosquito dunks which will also kill fungus gnat and black fly larva, while being safe for fish, amphibians and mammals.
Of course, water is the lifeblood of a garden. They just don’t last long without it. You can increase your garden’s capacity to retain moisture by working lots of organic material into the soil. And slow evaporation with plenty of mulch. Both will pull nutrients out of the soil as they decompose so be sure to add some additional fertilizer to compensate.
One more way to conserve moisture in the garden is shade cloth. Hot summer sun can accelerate moisture loss from soil and plants. Cloth with 30 to 40% shade is good for most vegetables.
Those pesky Japanese beetles are everywhere right now, skeletonizing foliage on roses, grapes, canna, beans, tomatoes, peppers, pear, cherry, blueberries, okra and corn, to name just a few. They are thought to have arrived on the east coast sometime prior to 1912. They have been spreading ever since.
They spend all year underground eating grass roots, except for 30 - 45 days in the summer. They are a species of scarab beetle, over half inch long, with iridescent copper-colored body with green head. I use a Neem spray successfully. If you find just a few shake them off your plant. When they feed they release pheromones that attract more beetles resulting in a feeding frenzy that can defoliate a bush quickly.
Pheromone baited traps are available but some research suggests they attract more beetles than they catch. Place them far away and downwind of your garden, and only after beetles are confirmed in your immediate area.
Milky spore, a naturally occurring bacterium, takes the fight to their underground larval stage. The larva eat it, die and create more spores. Depending on level of infestation, maximum protection is achieved in one to five years.
You can also plant herbs that may have a degree of repellency. Lalla had elephant garlic planted everywhere in the garden and yard. Others plant catnip, tansy and chives.
Recently, due to two days of inattentiveness, I lost my best producing tomato plant to hornworms. They ate most of the leaves and big bites out of more than a dozen green tomatoes(which didn’t go to waste). The plant will probably produce a few tomatoes before fall but it could have been more. Handpicking has always been my preferred control method, but it has to be daily. The organic pesticide Bt can be effective when applied properly. Tilling the garden, at the beginning and end of the season can cause a high level of mortality in the larva. If you find an adult hornworm with white rice like eggs on its side, do not kill it. Move it to a distant location live. Those eggs will hatch, eat the worm and turn into parasitic wasps, which will lay more eggs. These can be purchased from gardening sources.
This is also the time of year to be vigilant for poisonous snakes. During the heat of the day they’re waiting somewhere cool and dark. Like under that bale of straw setting in my garden. As the day cools they come out and hunt, sometimes late and sometimes early. As the season advances, and temperatures cool, they increasingly hunt more often during the day. Mindfulness of their habits and haunts helps keep unexpected encounters to a minimum.
Finally, let’s talk about the fall garden. It’s time to start those seeds. I know it seems early, but actually there are many plants that can be started indoors now from seed or even direct sowed in the garden. Check your favorites’ listed days to maturity and count back from the first expected frost, around October 12. That will give you the date you want to plant prior to. For example a short season snap bean, a warm weather crop, planted now could give you a couple harvests before the first freeze, while a short season lettuce, a cool weather crop, planted now could bolt, go to seed, before the cool weather really sets in.
Of course, weather being variable, there are other considerations that can affect development. I’ll talk more about this next month. But I encourage you have fun with the planning. There is a certain feeling of exhilaration that occurs when a plan comes together. Louis Pasteur said, “Chance favors the prepared mind.”
Hope to see you in the garden again next month.
