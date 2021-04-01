CY - Budget

Friday, 4/2

Volume 142, Issue 65

JEANETTE ANDERTON| 501-289-9974 | janderton@thecabin.net

NEWS

A1 NEWS

Teaser right (Police beat)-sent

Teaser left (Sports)-sent

Lede: COVID-19 update (AP) *PLEASE PULL TODAY'S ARKANSAS STORY WHEN IT'S AVAILABLE

Centerpiece: VA Clinic w/ art (Alex)-sent

Secondary: Peeping Tom w/ mug-sent

Secondary:  Conway Regional grant-sent

A2 NEWS/OBITS

Smith obit w/ pic-sent

Pierce obit no pic-sent

Sanders obit no pic-sent

Hayes obit no pic-sent

Hensley obit w/ pic-sent

Yesterdays-sent

CAPCA-sent *MUST RUN BUT CAN BE MOVED IF NEEDED

Police beat-sent

Pub box (Template)

A3  OPINION 

Editorial cartoon-sent

Chandler column w/ sig-sent *LAST WEEK THIS HAD THE WRONG BYLINE AND MUG, PLEASE MAKE SURE TO RUN CHANDLER'S BYLINE AND SIG

Davidson column w/ sig-sent

Pruett column w/ mug-sent

Contact elected officials (Template)

A4 COMMUNITY

Conway Corp w/ graphic-sent

CenterPoint-sent

Sports

Andy Robertson | 501-319-4514 | andy.robertson91@gmail.com

B1 SPORTS

Lede: AAA All-Stars

Centerpiece: BKC--North Carolina-Williams

Secondary: UCA Honors

Secondary: Oaklawn

B2 COMICS

x

B3 CLASSIFIEDS

X

B4 FAITH
 
Maltbia feature w/ pic and mug (Jeanette)
 
New church page

