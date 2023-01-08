This year I am embarking on a new journey, one that I hope will result in a daily devotional book. My hopes for this book is that when complete one could read one a day and at the end of a year, you would have covered the entire book of the Bible. Obviously for this to occur, I am selecting on random parts of each book of the Bible to write about. I want to invite you along with me on this journey, so I will for the foreseeable future be sharing devotionals with you in our articles. I will share a few each week, as I am writing them daily.
My hopes and prayers for you are that you will use this as a morning devotion and add to or being a walk of your own with God. Sharing special time in your life with God is a most blessed way for you to start your day and I ever so hope these devotionals will assist you in this process.
I thank you in advance for sharing this time with me and wish you all the best on our new journey this season.
Day 1: God Speaks
Read Genesis 1: 1-4
“And God said, Let there be light,” and there was light. And God saw that they light was good. Gen 1:3-4 What awesome power is on display from the beginning. God by his spoken word, speaks and creates the world and all that is in the world.
Interesting though is not only do we see power in God’s word, we see goodness, and God saw that the light was good. In your life when you speak do others see and hear goodness? The psalmist gives us this direction in Psalm 19:14; let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.
Prayer: Eternal Father, you spoke and and created and it was good. May we in our lives when we speak, also speak in a way that is good so that we can build up all of those we meet. Amen.
Day 2: Mankind
Read Genesis 1: 26-28
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. Gen 1:27. Have you ever built (created) something with your own hands? If so, upon completion do you recall the sense of joy you felt with your accomplishment. Let us know think about how God felt after he created us. It was a wonderful feeling of accomplishment, the like ow which we simply cannot begin to fully understand, because he is God. In his own image we were created. Let that sink in daily in your lives, all male and female God created. So as we navigate the steps in our lives with others do so mindful that God created them, and what God creates is, good.
Prayer: Heavenly Father, give me the reminder daily in my life that you created all mankind. Let me love others not because I have to, but because I get to as they are my brothers and sisters, created by you. Amen.
Day 3: Abraham’s offering
Read Genesis 22: 9-14
He said, “Do not lay your hand on the boy or do anything to him, for now I know that you fear God, seeing you have not withheld your son, your only son, from me. Gen 22:12. I must confess that early on in my walk with God this story confused and even troubled me. How could a father sacrifice his only son? Years later as my faith grew, the light came on very clearly. Abraham wasn’t listening to just anyone when he was following God’s command, he was listening to God almighty. Abraham knew in his heart, his soul, that God had the ability to redeem his son and if his demand was a sacrifice, then, Abraham trusted God, knowing that he could redeem Issac if he wished to do so.
Abraham had a promise from God, that his descendants would out number the stars and he trusted God to keep his word.
Prayer: Almighty Father, give us the wisdom, the strength, to trust your promises to us, no matter what the request may be. Let us always remember that you are God. Amen. Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.