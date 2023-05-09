An Alabama man won $1 million on a Powerball ticket five months ago but didn’t claim his prize until Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.
The winner, who remained anonymous, purchased the Quick Pick ticket at Kum & Go #171, 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway, for the Nov. 26 drawing.
The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50 and 51. The player matched the five white balls but not the Powerball number 3. If he had purchased the Power Play® option, he would have doubled his prize to $2 million.
For an online (terminal-generated) game like Powerball, players must claim a prize 180 days from the draw date. The winner told lottery officials he discovered he had won the lottery prize yesterday.
“I was checking some old tickets in my wallet that I had purchased when visiting relatives in Conway for Thanksgiving,” he said. “So, it was a total surprise when I came across the winning Powerball ticket.”
The winner is the 95th person that has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009. He plans to pay off debt and his children’s college tuition with his winnings.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products. The Kum & Go will receive a $10,000 commission check for selling the winning ticket.
Tickets for all lottery draw games are available at more than 1,900 retailers in the state or on the Jackpocket app. For more information about Arkansas Scholarship Lottery games and odds, go to MyArkansasLottery.com.
