Aldona M. Legate, of Clinton, passed away on May 29, 2022.
Aldona is survived by her husband, Don; three sons, Paul (Amy) Eric (Shannon), and Brent; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous family and friends.
Graveside service was 2 p.m. at Quattlebaum Cemetery on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
