Clinton City Council met in its regular session May 17. Council members heard updates on the animal shelter and its current management due to end July 1. Also was a presentation by Clinton Schools EAST students regarding a new road to the school arena.
Council members also heard the long-anticipated TAP Grant for sidewalks would soon result in new sidewalks at the school.
Mayor Richard McCormac began the meeting by updating council members on the animal shelter. Previously, the current shelter operator, SNYP, had told the city it would not be renewing its contract due to expire July 1.
McCormac said he and councilman Sam Ward had been working on a plan for takeover. In consideration was an endowed fund for shelter operations which could not, he said, be used to pay for a shelter manager.
EAST students gave a presentation on a road which would lead from Highway 65 directly to the school’s arena. The cut-through would include, in the student’s plan, a waterfall as a Parkway sign which would be a focal point for the city as well.
Clinton Schools Superintendent Jay Chalk followed the presentation on the utility of the proposed new road.
McCormac said he was working on cost projections and how much of that the school would be able to help in funding.
Councilman Tim Barns asked that the project be given priority.
“I don’t want to see this turn into another TAP Grant,” Barnes said, speaking to the many-times-delayed school sidewalk project. “We’ve got the money to do this … I want to see this get done.”
Barnes gave an estimate of $525,000 for the project and cited, as had re-occurred throughout the presentations, the safety benefits of giving buses a straight-in approach to the school’s arena as opposed to the current through-neighborhood format.
McCormac encouraged Barns to check in with his office weekly for project updates — including updates to city roads, brought up during Charles Wilson’s Road Department report. Barns acknowledged, in the exchange with McCormac, that the current priority is the animal shelter.
It was during the Streets Department report that McCormac, adding to Wilson’s presentation, told the council that the contract had been awarded and a walk-through for school-area sidewalks was planned with the contractor and Superintendent Chalk soon.
Another road consideration was “lots of asphalt needs to be laid” in the city, McCormac said. He and Wilson discussed flooding in the city’s Main Street area, at least partially due to the drain below the old bus station on Highway 65B being clogged.
In other council matters:
- Road Department head Charles Wilson gave the council and update on the stoplight at Walmart on Highway 65. An engineer had looked at the light and confirmed it was working correctly (several council members spoke to disagree with this point), Wilson said, but changes to the lighting at that intersection made it too dark for the light’s camera to detect traffic after dark, leading to delays in the light changing. Wilson said he had been told by the electric company there was “no way to get more light in there.” Lighting had been supplied by Luminair bulbs on 35 foot poles, but those had been changed out to lower-ampere lights on 20 foot poles. One idea was to put a taller and more powerful light at the intersection, but that would likely lead to lightning strikes, Wilson said.
- The city was preparing to ends its yearly Junk-B-Gone event, but this year would have a Road Department employee at the city park to receive over-sized waste June 11. Wilson said this with a single-person would lower the cost from the week long event which required “three or four people” to travel the city picking up over-sized waste. Wilson discussed Junk-B-Gone being a no-longer-needed event. “We done it for 10 years,” Wilson said. “There’s no reason for people to have tires in their back yard, or have tin in their back yard.”
- Fire Chief D.L. Webb said the department hosted 150 children in Archey Park for the annual Easter Egg hunt.
- The council approved the police department’s purchase of a car which had been on order since last year.
- Water Department Head Will Hinchey said the leak rate for the system was at 27 percent and chemical costs were steady at six cents per 1,000 gallons. Sewer usage was down 1.4 million gallons compared to last year, and water use was down 5.4 million gallons for the same time frame. This was likely attributable to the rate change, Hinchey said. Despite this, water revenue was up $13,000 for the compared time period.
- The council approved payment of the first half of its share of the FEMA floodplain study, at $31,223.
- Savanna Lynch and Councilman Shon Hastings were approved for the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission.
- As presented by county Judge Dale James, the city approved the Hazard Mitigation Plan. As brought up at the Quorum Court last month, the plan is to provide a map for emergency response. Councilmen Hastings and Jason Lynch voted “no,” as they had only just received the plan and had not completed review, they said.
- During public comments, Chief Webb told the council of the “good people in this community” after a busload of travelers from Alabama broke down in town at the Alon station. There they were given free chicken for lunch, and a member of the community stopped to help them get repaired and on their way. The group was on its way back to Alabama, having traveled to Branson, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.