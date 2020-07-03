Joe and Rhonda Graham are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 3, 1970, in Fort Worth, Texas.
#COVID-19
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- Temporary testing site opening Friday in Greenbrier
- Conway Christian: Keeping students on quarantine engaged is a must
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- UCA announces plans for spring commencement
- Renewal Ranch receives donation
- Ridgemere seniors hosting community egg hunt
- Conway to host weekly update to address district questions
- Gov. Hutchinson gives State of the State address
- Unemployment claims expected to reach 150,000 by end of week
- Public welcomed to drive-thru Easter bunny photo event
- COVID-19 numbers reach 949 in Arkansas
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Hendrix swimming, diving teams receive recognition
- CBC announces honor socity inductees
- Musselman hires assistant head coach
- Florida State petition linked to former CBC president
- Bove to head NRCS in Conway
- Conway to host Global World Series tournament
- Log Cabin Democrat observes holiday on Friday
- Soaring Wings founder appointed to Child Welfare Agency Review Board
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Family files suit following fatal dog attack
- Juvenile suspected in Tuesday night shooting
- International student accused in 2019 rape case
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Ex-trooper pleads guilty in 2019 hit-and-run case
- City unveils Markham Square Project plans
- Food boxes will be dispersed Thursday at Soul Food Cafe Mission
- Mayflower plans to up sewer rates to fund wastewater improvement project
- 6/27/2020 Police Beat
- Our View: Some prefer wool over their eyes to a mask over their mouth, nose
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.