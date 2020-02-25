Tom and Wendy Allen of Conway announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kayley Elisabeth Allen, to Houston John (Jay) Burford IV, son of Kristina and the late Houston John Burford III.
The couple will marry at 2 p.m. May 16 at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Conway. Rev. Greg Warren will officiate.
Jay Burford IV graduated from Conway High School in 2011 and works as a production welder for Cameron, a Schlumberger company in Little Rock.
Kayley Allen graduated from Vilonia High School in 2011 and is a registered nurse at UAMS in Little Rock.
The wedding party includes Erin Griffin, maid of honor, bridesmaids Anna Burford and Marie Hawkins; Jacob Griffin, best man, and groomsmen Corey Readnour and Jared Boatner.
Emersyn Hawkins will be the flower girl and Marshal Hawkins Everett Griffin will be the ring bearer.
The couple will make their home in Conway.
