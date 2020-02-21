Imogene and Hubert L. Goodnight of Mayflower celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married on Feb. 21, 1950. She is the former Imogene Cleaver and he retired from Greyhound Bus Lines.
They are the parents of Denise Kennedy and Griffen Goodnight of Pine Bluff; Robert Goodnight of Russellville; Dennis Goodnight, Ples Goodnight, Wren Goodnight and J.R. Goodnight of Mayflower; and Priscilla Elliot of Michigan and Millie Larson of Missouri.
They have 30 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.