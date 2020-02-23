Tommie and JoeAnn Shelton of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hot Springs South Shore Lake Resort.
They were married Feb. 10, 1970.
She is retired, and he is a supervisor with the Little Rock School District.
They are the parents of Dexter E. Shelton (Gracie) of San Antonio, Texas, and Dionna M. Shelton of Conway. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
