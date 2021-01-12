James Walters Jr. and Angel Walters announce the birth of their son, Nathan James Walters.
Nathan, who was born at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Dec. 27, weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.
Steve and Jeanette Carter of Clinton are the grandparents.
