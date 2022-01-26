Emberlyn Josephine Hoggard born Jan. 24th at 8:04 a.m. to Marcella Danielle Hoggard and Jesse Caleb Hoggard weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 20.5 inches long. Emberlyn was born at Baptist Health-Conway.
