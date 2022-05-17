The children of Frank and Betty Burgess announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents.
Frank and Betty were married on May 18, 1962, at Bethlehem Baptist church in Shady Grove, Arkansas.
Their children are Wayne (Susan) Burgess of Wooster, Arkansas, Denise (Tom) Porter or Wooster, Arkansas and Jeff (Michelle) Burgess of Mayflower, Arkansas. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Both Frank and Betty retired almost 30 years ago and reside in Conway, Arkansas.
Friends and family are invited to attend an anniversary celebration for them on Sunday, May 22 from 2-4 p.m. at 22 Langston Lane in Greenbrier (Wooster), Arkansas. No gifts please.
