Byrd-Nutt engagement

Michael and Lynda Byrd of Conway announce the engagement of their daughter, Maygan Alyssa Byrd, to Joseph Allen Nutt, son of Joey and Jody Nutt of Bigelow.
The couple will wed at 2 p.m. June 12, 2021, in Bigelow.
Maygan graduated Conway High School in 2017 and attends the University of Central Arkansas where she will graduate in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in K-6 elementary education.
Joseph graduated Bigelow High School in 2016. He works with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
