ClaraKay Elise Herald
Peyton and Emilie Herald of Mayflower, Arkansas, proudly announce the birth of their first-born baby girl, ClaraKay Elise Herald. ClaraKay was born May 31, 2020, at 9:06 p.m. at the Conway Regional Women’s Center. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. ClaraKay is the first grandbaby born to both sets of grandparents, Jeff and Melissa Herald of Sherwood and Eddie and Tracy McClain of Mayflower. Her parents describe her as pure perfection in the middle of world-wide pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.