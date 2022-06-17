Greg and Charlotte Moix of Conway, Arkansas, announce the marriage of their daughter, Rebecca Anne Moix, to Eric Leo Dixon, son of Rickey and Sara Dixon of Marion, Arkansas.
The couple married April 23, 2022, at Stone Chapel in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with the Rev. Michael A. Smith officiating.
Rebecca graduated St. Joseph High School in Conway in 2011 and earned her BBA from the University of Arkansas in 2015. She is a senior business execution manager-Sam’s Club for Keeco, LLC in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Eric graduated Marion High School in 2006 and received his BA from the University of Arkansas in 2011 and his JD from the UA School of Law in 2015. He works as an attorney for Robert Half Legal in Rogers, Arkansas.
The wedding party included Catherine Brunetti, matron of honor; Heather Dail, maid of honor; bridesmaids, Savanna Brandt, Brittany Greenwood, Hanna Todd, Erin Rowland, Mary Margaret Hambuchen and Cara Fullenwider; Drew Smith, best man; groomsmen, Cody Jones, Josh Calaway, Taylor Overturf, Matt Taylor and Landon Craft; ushers, Hayden Webb, Clay Shuler, Ryan Clark and Sam Greenwood; flower girls, Piper Brunetti and Bailey Clark; and ring bearer, Henry Smith.
The couple honeymooned in Oranjestad, Aruba. They made their home in in Rogers, Arkansas.
