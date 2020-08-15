Ed and Ann Eason of Conway, Arkansas, will celebrate their Golden Anniversary on Aug. 15, 2020. The college sweethearts met while each was completing an undergraduate degree at State College of Arkansas (now the University of Central Arkansas). They were married at the First United Methodist Church of Searcy, Arkansas, on Aug. 15, 1970.
Ed is the son of James C. Eason, Jr., and the late Vena Martin Eason of Searcy, Arkansas. Ann is the daughter of the late Adam C. and Juanita Goodloe Melton of Searcy, Arkansas. They are parents to Michelle (James) Byler of Valley Springs, AR, and Jacque Dumas of Bentonville, AR. They are grandparents to Joey Byler, Adam Byler and Brooke Dumas.
Ed is recently retired from the Arkansas Department of Education. Prior to her disability, Ann taught in the Vilonia, Arkansas, and Conway, Arkansas, school districts. They are longtime, faithful members of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and the Faulkner County North Camp of the Gideons International.
Due to scheduling conflicts with COVID-19, there will be no public gathering or celebratory trip scheduled at this time. Those wishing to honor this occasion are encouraged to utilize the GideonCard program of the Gideons International.
