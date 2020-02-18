Greg and Laura Daniels Shelton of Conway proudly announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Shelby to Justice Wagnon, son of Richard and Sheila Osborne Wagnon of Texarkana.
The bride is the granddaughter of Gerald and the late Opha Daniels of Jasper, Ann Shelton of Yellville and Charles and Donna Shelton of Bald Knob.
The groom is the grandson of the late Ike and Edith Osborne of Texarkana and Alice Byrlene Wagnon and the late Tom Wagnon of Banks.
A graduate of Conway Christian School and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Shelby will graduate from the William H. Bowen School of Law in the spring. She is employed by the United States Attorney’s Office.
Justice is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and employed as a structural engineer at AFCO Steel. The couple will wed in Conway on Sept. 7 and will be at home in Paron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.