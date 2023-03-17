An extremely rare and extraordinary event has occurred with the birth on Sept. 14, 2022, of a fifth-generation child, Izzabella Mae Ward.
Pictured from left are: great-great grandmother Virginia Salkeld Pearce of Conway, great grandmother Ginger Salkeld Yates of Hot Springs, grandfather Andrew Hornecker of Conway, mother Haley Hornecker of Conway and 6-month-old Izzabella (Bella) Mae Ward. The picture was taken March 14, 2023, on the front porch of Bella’s Great Aunt Sissy, Suzanne Bennett of Conway.
