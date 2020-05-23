Floyd anniversary

Chaney and Susie Welch Floyd will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29.
They were married at Central Baptist Church in North Little Rock in 1970. He is the son of the late John and Jane Floyd of Nashville, Arkansas. She is the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Sue Welch of North Little Rock.
They were the parents of one daughter, Meredith Susanne Floyd, who passed away in 2015.
They are members of the University Church of Christ in Conway, where they have lived for the past 44 years.
A trip that had been planned up the Rhine River from Basel, Switzerland, to Amsterdam in the Netherlands has been postponed until a later date.
