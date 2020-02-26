Ford-Sackhoff Engagement Announced

Mike and Leslie Ford are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Rachel Virginia Ford, to Jeffrey Kyle Sackhoff, son of Jeff and Annette Sackhoff, all of Conway.
Miss Ford is a 2012 graduate of Conway High School. She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a BA in English Literature in 2016 and a Master of Arts in Teaching in 2017. She is a teacher at Conway High School.
Mr. Sackhoff graduated from Conway High School in 2009. He received a BS in Health Sciences from the University of Central Arkansas in 2013. He is an owner of Round Mountain Coffee Shop.
They will be married on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Conway.
