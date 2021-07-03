Johnny and Jackie Loyd Fowlkes of Vilonia will celebrate their 50th anniversary at 3 p.m. July 11 at The Old Gin Special Events Center, 1016 Markham St. in Conway.
The couple married July 16, 1971, at Center Point Free Will Baptist Church in Vilonia.
The couple has three children: Jeanna (Chris) Branson, Jill Bonnema and Jared (Tiffanie) Fowlkes, all of Vilonia, Arkansas. The children are hosting the anniversary party.
Johnny and Jackie Fowlkes are both active members of Center Point Free Will Baptist Church in Vilonia. Johnny is a member of Gideons International and Jackie is a member of the Auxiliary of Gideons International. Together, they own Vilonia Realty and are members of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors, Arkansas Realtors Association and National Association of Realtors. The couple enjoys traveling and spending time with family. They especially enjoy the kids and grandkids coming for dinner and family game nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.