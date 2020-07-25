Mary West and Mark West of Scott, Arkansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Mason West to Joshua Nathaniel Goolsby, son of Rhoda Sullivan and Tony Howard of Cabot, Arkansas.
The couple will wed at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Windy Hill Farm in Searcy.
Emily is currently working toward a Doctorate of Occupational Therapy. Joshua is currently working toward a Masters of Rehabilitation Counseling.
The wedding party will include Erin O’Bryan, maid of honor; bridesmaids, Katie Mitchell, Christian Branham, Emily Golden, Lauren Worth and Alissa Johnson; best men Jacob Goolsby and Justin Goolsby; and groomsmen Austin Branham, Dylan Golden, Anthony Watts and Cole Williams.
Scarlett Branham and Hazel Williams will serve as flower girls, and Easton Watts, with his mom Megan, will be the ring bearer.
The couple will make their home in Conway.
