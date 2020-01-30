Billy and Jamie (Atkinson) Ruhland of Vilonia celebrate 26 years of marriage on Jan. 29.
Jamie is a stay-at-home mom and Billy is a program manager with the US Army Corp of Engineers. He retired from the US Air Force after 27 tears of service. The couple has three children — Derek, Zachary and Kortanie, all of Vilonia.
