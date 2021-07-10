Henson-Alexander wedding

Dustin and Tammy Henson of Conway announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Alaina LeAnn Henson, to James Robert Alexander III, son of Robbie and Lynn Alexander of Conway.
The couple will wed at 7 p.m. July 10 at The Barn on Otto in Conway with Pastor Wade Lentz officiating.
The wedding party includes Abbi Tilley, Maid of Honor; Jason Wood, Best Man; Amanda Finch and Alexis Alexander, Bridesmaids; and Kevin Finch and William Alexander, Groomsmen.
Caden Henson and Robbie Alexander will be ushers; Kinley Brock and Laken Tilley will be the flower girls; and Tayhlor Henson will be the ring bearer.
Alaina graduated from Vilonia High School in 2019. She currently attends the Eastern College of Health Vocations in Little Rock. She is a Starbucks barista at Target in Conway.
James graduated Vilonia High School in 2019. He currently attends Electrical School in Vilonia. He is an electrical apprentice at Evatt Electric in Vilonia.
The couple will honeymoon in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They will make their home in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.