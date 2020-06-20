Karen and the late Fritz Mauermann announce the wedding of their daughter, Mary Jo Mauermann Heye, to Bobby Tab Townsell, son of Bob and Becky Townsell.
The couple married on June 6, 2020, at Moos Mountain Farm (P. Allen Smith’s Home, Farm and Garden) in Roland, Arkansas. Reverend Dr. Kate Alexander, of Christ Episcopal Church in Little Rock, officiated.
Mary Jo grew up in Conroe, Texas, graduating from Conroe High School in 1984. She earned her bachelor of science degree in economics at Texas A&M University and a bachelor of science in nursing fro the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Mary Jo is a nurse for the Little Rock School District, Little Rock Central’s head swim coach as well as swim coach for the Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team in Little Rock and serves on the Sherwood City Council.
Tab grew up in Conway, Arkansas, graduating from Conway High School. He earned his bachelor of science in political science from the University of Central Arkansas and his master’s degree in business administration from Texas Christian University.
He is the executive director of Metroplan in Little Rock and the former mayor of Conway.
Attendants included Christopher Heye, Thomas Heye, Ian Heye, Nicholas Heye and Riley Townsell (their children in order of age).
Ushers were Minki King, Marquez Dean, Carson Traylor and Vincent Jaworski. Greeters were Ashley Jackson and Sophie Gaylord.
Around 230 guests attended the outdoor wedding and reception, which adhered to Arkansas Health Department regulations for large events.
The couple will reside in Sherwood, Arkansas.
