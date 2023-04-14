Kevin and Laurie Horton of Marshall announce the engagement of their daughter, Brandi Allyson Horton, to Grant Joseph Trolliet, son of Mark Troillet of Holland and Gwen Troillet of Conway.
The couple will wed at 5:30 p.m. May 13, 2023, in Little Rock.
Brandi graduated from Marshall High School in 2010 before obtaining a radiology degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 2016 and a registered nurse degree in 2018. She is currently a surgical nurse at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Grant is a 2010 graduate of Conway High School. He is currently employed by Nabholz Construction in Conway.
