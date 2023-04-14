Engagement

Grant Joseph Trolliet and Brandi Allyson Horton will marry on May 13, 2023, in Little Rock.

Kevin and Laurie Horton of Marshall announce the engagement of their daughter, Brandi Allyson Horton, to Grant Joseph Trolliet, son of Mark Troillet of Holland and Gwen Troillet of Conway.

The couple will wed at 5:30 p.m. May 13, 2023, in Little Rock.

