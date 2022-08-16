Anniversary

Pictured at the celebration are (front row-left to right) Scott Embry, John Embry, Jo Ann Jordan, John Jordan, Ella Jordan, Drew Jordan and Maggie Jordan; (back row) John Paul Jordan, Kandy Jordan, Ashlyn Jordan, Annakate Jordan, Nancy Embry, Ben Embry, Brett Jordan, Jennifer Jordan, Lilly Jordan, Kellie Jordan, Joe Jordan, Maci Jordan, Luke Pope, Courtney Pope, Brad Pope, Bailey Pope and Spencer Pope.

 Submitted photo

John and Jo Ann Jordan of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The event was held in what is now its Adoration Chapel but was the church sanctuary when they were married. St. Joseph’s pastor, Father Tony Robbins, presided over the occasion.

