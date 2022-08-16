John and Jo Ann Jordan of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The event was held in what is now its Adoration Chapel but was the church sanctuary when they were married. St. Joseph’s pastor, Father Tony Robbins, presided over the occasion.
John is a retired educator who was a teacher, principal and superintendent during his 40-year career. This included 29 years at Bigelow in Perry County and 11 years at Hermitage in Bradley County.
Jo Ann was a homemaker and school aide with her husband. She helped raise five children, including Courtney Pope, who serves as principal at St. Joseph Elementary School. John was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
