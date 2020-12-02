On Nov. 26, 2020, Linda and Basil Julian celebrated 50 years of marriage. The couple met in freshman English class at what was then Arkansas State Teachers College. They were married at the First Christian Church in Ozark, Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1970.
Linda Julian is the former Linda Smith, daughter of the late C.W. “Bud” Smith and Letha Smith of Ozark. Basil Julian is the son of the late Caudle and Marie Julian of Conway. The couple has two sons, Michael Julian of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Sean Julian of Fort Collins, Colorado. They also have two grandsons, James and Charles Julian of Jacksonville, and two granddaughters, Hannah and Daisy Julian of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Linda Julian retired in 2006 as the Head Librarian at UA Community College in Morrilton. Basil Julian retired in 2014 as Director of the Grants Division at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.