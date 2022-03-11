Too late to nominate
On Tuesday, March 8, I, along with all of my friends and I assume every household in the city of Conway, received the quarterly Conway Corporation newsletter for winter 2022, Vol. 34, No.1. I was interested to read that Conway Corporation was accepting nominations for a vacant seat on its board of directors. The seven-year term begins on May 8, 2022. I know someone that would be a good fit for this position and would serve the interest of our city well. I was eager to submit a name for consideration. Only when I was finished writing the letter did I realize that the acceptance period to submit a nomination ended on March 8, the same day that I and conceivably everybody else in Conway received the newsletter.
Allowing for some typographical error, or some other mistake, I called the office of the CEO on Wednesday afternoon, March 9. I was able to talk with a nice lady who, I was told, was the secretary to the CEO. She explained that the legal requirement was satisfied in February when Conway Corporation placed a notice in the Log Cabin Democrat legal notices section. I don’t regularly read published legal notices. Do you? This begged my question as to why it was then published in the newsletter with less than a full day’s opportunity to respond to it. I received an apology but no explanation.
So, I have to wonder how sincere the interest truly is for Conway Corporation in asking for the broad public input as to who may serve on its board of directors. Personally, I am led to believe that no input is really wanted and that the decision, as to who will ultimately serve in the position, in all likelihood exclusively, was already made five minutes after the vacancy was announced. I, for one, recognize this as deceitfulness.
Rod Pearson, Conway
