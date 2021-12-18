John and Joyce Magyar of Conway, Arkansas, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 22, 2021.
They were married in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 22, 1956.
The Magyars have six children: Debbie (Ed) Adcock of Conway, Arkansas; John (Melinda) Magyar of Brentwood, Tennessee; Paul (Mary) Magyar of Houston, Texas; Kim (Brian) Roberson of Conway, Arkansas; Sharon (Terry) Champlin of Conway, Arkansas; Susan (Waylon) Herron of Nixa, Missouri; 25 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a family celebration on Dec. 26.
