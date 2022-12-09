Gene and Linda Manning of Conway, Arkansas, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Mike’s Place in Conway, hosted by their children.

They were married Dec. 1, 1962, at Graceland Missionary Baptist Church in Little Rock. Linda is the daughter of the late Milton and Ruby Ward of Conway, Arkansas, and Gene is the son of the late James and Odie Lee Manning of Sheridan, Arkansas.

