Gene and Linda Manning of Conway, Arkansas, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Mike’s Place in Conway, hosted by their children.
They were married Dec. 1, 1962, at Graceland Missionary Baptist Church in Little Rock. Linda is the daughter of the late Milton and Ruby Ward of Conway, Arkansas, and Gene is the son of the late James and Odie Lee Manning of Sheridan, Arkansas.
Gene is retired from Regions Financial Corporation following a 42 year banking career. Linda is retired from Conway’s First Baptist Church after serving 25 years as pastoral secretary. The couple are long-time members of Antioch Baptist Church in Conway, where Gene has taught the Pathfinder Class for more than 20 years.
The couple are the parents of two children: a son, Mark and wife Missy (Palmer) Manning of Conway and a daughter, Gena Manning also of Conway. They have two grandchildren, Makayla and Maleah Manning of Conway.
