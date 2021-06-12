Mobbs-Thompson engagement

Steve Mobbs of Little Rock and Myra Weaver of Conway announce the engagement of their daughter, Cailey Brooke Mobbs, to Clayton Dean Thompson, son of Kevin and Jena Thompson of Hilton Head, South Carolina.
The couple will wed at 6 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at Legacy Acres in Conway.
Cailey graduated from Conway High School in 2014 and received her bachelor’s degree of nursing from the University of Central Arkansas in 2018. She will receive her master’s degree in nurse anesthesia from Arkansas State University in 2022.
Clayton graduated from Ozark High School in Springfield, Missouri, in 2009 and received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Cox College in 2016. He will receive his master’s degree in nurse anesthesia from Arkansas State University in 2022.
