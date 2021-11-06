Moix-Dixon engagement

Greg and Charlotte Moix of Conway announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Anne Moix, to Eric Leo Dixon, son of Rickey and Sara Dixon of Marion.
Rebecca graduated from St. Joseph High School in 2011 and received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas (UA) in 2015. She is the senior business execution manager-Sam’s Club for Keeco in Bentonville.
Eric graduated Marion High School in 2006 and received his Bachelor of Arts from UA in 2011 and his Juris Doctor (JD) from UA School of Law in 2015.
He is a data privacy analyst for J.B. Hunt in Lowell.
The couple will wed at 5 p.m. April 23, 2022, in Fayetteville.
