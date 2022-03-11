Bernice Quattlebaum celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at Superior Health and Rehab on Friday morning.
Bernice was born March 12, 1922, in McRae, Arkansas.
She and husband, Dillon Quattlebaum, married on Dec. 22, 1940.
Bernice has been a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Conway. She and Dillon have three sons – Eddie, Jerry and Phil.
“We love you, Mom,” the sons said.
