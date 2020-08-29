Ronald and Patsy Akins Ross celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on Aug. 27, 1960 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Ronald and Patsy have one daughter, Deborah (Dean) Newell; two grandsons, Brandon and Jake Newell; and two great-grandsons, Jude and Nate Newell.
They are long time members of Conway First United Methodist Church.
Ronald is retired from Phillips Petroleum and Patsy is retired from Avon and also worked part-time at UCA. Ronald was a past president of Conway AARP, Conway Morning Lions Club, and Hutchinson,KS LIons Club.
Patsy was past chair of the Faulkner County Library Book Sale.
