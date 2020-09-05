James and Patti Salkeld of Conway are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 5, 1970. She is the former Patti Roberson of Dardanelle and he is from North Little Rock. James is a retired master electrician and Director of the Arkansas Deptartment of Labor. They are the parents of Summer Burroughs of Greenbrier and Brandi Johnson of Conway. The couple have four grandchildren.
#COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- State sees biggest 1-day jump in cases
- UCA announces preliminary fall enrollment
- New releases at the Faulkner County Library
- Local football teams struggle in week one, Vilonia wins nail-biter
- Sports, B1
- Aggravated robbery suspects identified
- Lady Cats dominate in sweep of Little Rock Southwest
- Mustang athletics placed in preseason polls
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Community celebrates after Conway man recovers from COVID-19
- Heavy winds uproot trees, damage homes Tuesday afternoon
- A third option for president visits Arkansas
- Vilonia educators see successful first week
- Mary Ann Atkins Schreit
- Our View: Peaceful protestors are welcome, armed militia is not
- Defense team asks for shorter trial week in capital murder case
- Attempted murder suspect undergoes mental evaluation
- St. Joseph back-to-school
- 9/2/2020 Police Beat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.