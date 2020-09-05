Salkeld anniversary

James and Patti Salkeld of Conway celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

 Submitted photo

James and Patti Salkeld of Conway are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 5, 1970. She is the former Patti Roberson of Dardanelle and he is from North Little Rock. James is a retired master electrician and Director of the Arkansas Deptartment of Labor. They are the parents of Summer Burroughs of Greenbrier and Brandi Johnson of Conway. The couple have four grandchildren.

