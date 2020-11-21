Connie and Danny Smith of North Little Rock announce the marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Ann Smith, to Rusty Joe Hartwick, son of Cheryl and Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick of Greenbrier.
The couple wed at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Edgemont House in North Little Rock. Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick, father of the groom, officiated.
Elizabeth received her bachelor of liberal arts degree in 2013 and is a certified histology technician section lead at Arkana Laboratories in Little Rock.
Rusty is a project manager for Adtran in Conway.
The wedding party included Lisa Ford, Matron of Honor; Aileen Wamsley, Maid of Honor; Allison Freeman; Danica Little; Katie Walker; Sarah Richardson; Allie Smith; Joey Lessard, Best Man; Sam Bartolotta; Mike Becker; Shane Ford; Case Robinson; Joe Stafford; John Smith; and Jordan Floyd, usher.
The couple honeymooned in Las Vegas. They will make their home in North Little Rock.
