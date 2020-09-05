Danny and Connie Smith of North Little Rock announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Elizabeth Ann Smith, to Rusty Joe Hartwick, son of Mayor Sammy Joe and Cheryl Hartwick of Greenbrier.
The couple will marry at 2 p.m. Nov. 7, 2020, in North Little Rock.
Elizabeth is a certified histology technician-section lead at Arkana Laboratories in Little Rock.
Rusty is a project manager at Adtran in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.