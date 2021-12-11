Leo and Dean Treat celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 11.
“Our blended family has been blessed with six children, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren,” Leo said.
Dean is the former Dean Tindall Horton, and is a retired benefits and payroll specialist with First Pyramid Life Insurance Company. Leo retired as Claims Manager with the Gary Eubanks and Associates law firm.
