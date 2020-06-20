Williams-Rikard wedding

Elise Williams and Cody Rikard were united in marriage at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at The Barn at Greers Ferry Lake in Bee Branch, Arkansas. The double-ring ceremony was officiated by Bob Wallis, a friend of the family.
The bride is the daughter of John and Millicent Williams of Conway. She is the granddaughter of Theresa Schmid and the late Raymond Schmid, and the late Frank and Bernice Williams of Live Oak, Florida. The groom is the son of Pam Rikard of Conway, and Michael Rikard of Hardy, Arkansas. He is the grandson of Birdie Rikard and the late Reverend Floyd Rikard of Hardy, Arkansas, and Joann Lacy of North Little Rock, and Eddie Neal of Little Rock.
The scenic Greers Ferry Lake served as the backdrop for the outdoor ceremony. As the sun was setting, Elise and Cody exchanged vows under an arbor draped with blush pink flowing organza and sprays of Antique hydrangeas, Black Magic roses, Bridal Pink roses, Quicksand roses, spiral eucalyptus, Salal greenery and Italian Ruscus. Grecian urns of Antique hydrangeas decorated the entryway for the grand arrival of the bride.
The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore an exquisite ivory lace L’amour by Calla Blanche gown. It featured an ornate V neckline and a Swarovski crystals embellished belt, which accented the fit and flare silhouette and cathedral train with scalloped lace edging. Elise carried a hand bouquet of Bridal Pink roses, Quicksand roses, Black Magic roses, Antique hydrangeas, Pink Ranunculus, silver dollar eucalyptus, olive branch, and Salal greenery, tied with a satin ribbon, and lace from her wedding gown. To complement her gown, Elise wore pearl earrings, which were worn by her mother, and MaMa Schmid, on their wedding days, and a Ruby ring given to her by her late Grandmother Williams.
Serving as head bridesmaids were Taylor Dunn, Meleah Bowles, and Christine Massey. House party attendants were Victoria Schmid (cousin of the bride), Hayley Barker, Akosua Aggrey-Bekoe, Jessica Holt, Terra Brown, and Chris Eden. The best man was Ben Wallace. Groomsmen were Ryan Beck, Mike Boles, Josh Hare, Josh White, and Bill Swartzwelder. The ladies wore formal length gowns, of their own choosing, in the bride’s chosen color scheme of wine and blush. The men wore gray tuxedos, formal white shirts, and blush ties, except for the groom, who wore a wine-colored tie.
Serving as an usher was Jacob Leding. The ring bearer was Eli Leding. Jacob and Eli are nephews of the bride. Both of them wore gray pants, white dress shirts, wine bow ties and suspenders. The flower girl was Lily Barker and the junior flower girl was Emery Holt. Each chose a blush tea length dress with a floral halo.
Mrs. Williams, mother of the bride, selected an elegant formal length gown, fashioned of burgundy chiffon with short ruffle sleeves, a lovely V neckline, and bodice with ruching.
Ms. Rikard, mother of the groom, wore a beautiful champagne street length dress and jacket with flowy sleeves and a scoop neckline.
Following the ceremony, guests were invited inside for an evening of dinner, dancing and toasting their good wishes to the bride and groom. The DJ announced the entrance of the newlyweds into the reception, followed by Elise and Cody’s first dance, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” an arrangement sung by Nina Herzog. John Williams, father of the bride, Taylor Dunn, Ben Wallace, and Christine Massey took turns toasting and roasting the newlyweds!
The bride’s table was draped with a sparkly, blush rose gold sequined tablecloth, topped with a white, ornate cupcake stand, filled with delectable strawberry and lemon cupcakes. Next to Elise’s table was the groom’s table, covered with a gray tablecloth, filled with a variety of delicious pies. The happy couple’s engagement portrait was displayed on an easel, between their two tables.
The focal point of the head table, along with Elise and Cody, was a personalized wooden sign, atop a stand, with their names and wedding date, which was a gift from the bride’s parents. The head tables were covered with white tablecloths, and decorated with garlands of Seeded Eucalyptus, Antique hydrangeas, Bridal Pink roses, Quicksand roses, and Black Magic roses. Lighted gold votive candle holders were interspersed throughout the garland.
Guest tables were decorated with white tablecloths, wine table runners, lighted gold votive candle holders, and arrangements of varying heights, of replicas of the bride’s flowers and greenery. At the buffet tables, the bride’s and groom’s favorites were served – a variety of pizzas, baked ziti, chicken alfredo, green beans, salads, and bread sticks.
To conclude the festive evening, Elise and Cody, rather than throw the bouquet and garter chose to involve everyone by tossing their favorite stuffed Beanie Boo animals. She tossed the gray cat, which is a replica of her beloved cat, Laz, and he threw a rainbow fish, for his love of fly fishing.
The newlyweds have made their home in Maumelle. Elise is the Managing Editor at Inuvo in Little Rock. Cody is a Developer/Analyst at Southwest Power Pool in Little Rock.
