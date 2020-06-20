The children and grandchildren of Billy and Raydean Wood cordially invite you to a celebration in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. Celebration will be from 1-3 p.m. June 27 at the Damascus Masonic Lodge Hall located at 148 Highway 285, Damascus. All friends and family are invited, no invitations will be sent.
Billy and Raydean were married on July 3, 1970, in Conway. They are blessed with two children – a daughter, Michelle (Johnny) Clendenin and granddaughter Mikala, and a son, Craig (Brooke) Wood and grandson Jackson.
