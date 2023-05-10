Area teams are playing in the baseball, softball and soccer state tournaments.
Baseball
The St. Joseph Bulldogs will play Armorel in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament today at Taylor High School. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
The Mayflower Golden Eagles will play Rivercrest in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Lincoln High School today at 12:30 p.m.
The Greenbrier Panthers will play Greene County Tech in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament today at 12:30 p.m. at Marion. Vilonia will play Texarkana today at 3 p.m.
The Conway Wampus Cats have a first-round bye and will play the winner of today’s game between Bentonville and Jonesboro on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Cabot High School’s Brian Wade Conrade Memorial Field.
Softball
The Quitman Lady Bulldogs will play Lavaca in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at Greenland today at 12:30 p.m. Mt. Vernon-Enola will play Cotter today at 5:30 p.m.
Mayflower will play Newport in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament today at 3 p.m. at Lincoln High School.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles will play Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at 5:30 p.m. today at Marion High School.
Conway will play Rogers in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament at Bryant High School today at noon.
Boys soccer
Conway Christian will play Cossatot River in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Bergman today at 7 p.m.
Vilonia will play Hot Springs in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Valley View today at noon.
The Conway Wampus Cats have a first-round bye and will play the winner of today’s game between Rogers and Little Rock Southwest on Friday at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Southside.
Girls soccer
Conway Christian will play Cossatot River in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Bergman today at 5 p.m.
Vilonia will play El Dorado in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament today at 10 a.m. at Valley View.
The Conway Lady Wampus will play Fort Smith Northside in the first round of the Class 6A tournament today at noon at Northside.
