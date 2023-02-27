Three area teams covered by the Daily Guard have qualified for their respective state basketball tournaments.
The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz, the winners of the previous four Class 2A state titles, will play in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Lamar today at 4 p.m. against host Lamar. Melbourne is 22-7 on the season while Lamar is 26-4.
The Southside Lady Southerners played Arkadelphia in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament Tuesday in Blytheville. If they won, they will play Farmington in the second round Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Cedar Ridge Timberwolves will play the Ozark Mountain Bears in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at Rector on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
