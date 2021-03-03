FAYETTEVILLE — The up and down South Carolina Gamecocks melted down against the red hot Razorbacks on Tuesday night at the Gamecocks’ Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.
Arkansas, nationally ranked 12th, completed sizzling a 101-73 victory off a 49-32 first half for its 10th consecutive SEC triumph.
It marks the Razorbacks’ first 10-game SEC winning streak since Nolan Richardson’s 1994 national champions and the first time winning four consecutive SEC road games since Richardson’s 1995 national runner-up Razorbacks.
Second-year coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks sport a 20-5 overall record and second-place clinching 12-4 SEC record going into their final regular season SEC game hosting Texas A&M at 4 p.m. Saturday at Walton Arena on the SEC Network.
Though falling to 6-13 overall/4-11 in the SEC and plagued during the season by COVID including two bouts inflicted upon coach Frank Martin, Martin’s Gamecocks were deemed dangerous by Musselman.
They have beaten Florida at Florida. Last Saturday routed the same Georgia team that routed the LSU Tigers before Arkansas beat LSU last Saturday at Walton avenging an early-season lopsided loss.
The Gamecocks regrouping while Razorbacks’ emotions soared so high, maybe bound to come down from avenging losses to SEC champion Alabama and LSU had Musselman fretting about Tuesday’s road finale before the second-seeded Hogs play in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Because of the short turnaround and the emotion that went into the Alabama and LSU game, I was really concerned about this game,” Musselman said postgame. “I was concerned about all the emotion that we poured into last week and where was our emotional tank? Was it on empty or not? It was full.”
Their task pregame appeared all the more difficult when freshman backup center Jaylin Williams, outstanding against Alabama and LSU and logging more minutes than starting center Connor Vanover, did not travel to Columbia.
Speculation on Williams’ absence seems COVID or COVID contact tracing related but Musselman did not elaborate on Williams’ absence Tuesday or his Saturday availability against Texas A&M.
“Jaylin was unavailable tonight and that’s the end of the comment on Jaylin right now,” Musselman said.
He spoke glowingly, as did Martin, of 7-foot-3 sophomore Vanover blocking four first-half shots intimidating Carolina’s inside game.
“I thought he disrupted things,” Musselman said. “Ethan (Henderson as Tuesday’s backup center) came in and gave us good minutes and obviously we went small with (6-7 forward) Justin Smith at some center which I thought really helped us as far as pace of play and got us out in transition.”
Martin concurred about Vanover and his presence intimidating the Gamecocks.
“I thought early we tried to attack the rim,” Martin said. “But there’s a 7-3 guy standing right in front of the rim. If you go in there and you kind of half-jump and turn your body sideways and kind of flick it over your head, you’re not going to score.”
While the Gamecocks struggled inside, they couldn’t cope with Arkansas’ sprees of threes outside or whatever was desired inside.
The Hogs hit 15 of 33 treys among making 37 of 67 total shots and also hit 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Freshman guard Moses Moody, 4 of 9 on treys and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, scored a game high 28.
Justin Smith, all on deuces and free throws, scored 22 and grabbed eight rebounds. Reserve guards JD Notae, 3 of 8 treys, scored 21 and Desi Sills, 5 of 7 threes, scored 15.
South Carolina opened with a matchup zone daring the Razorbacks to shoot threes.
Arkansas obliged. In their 49-32 first half the Razorbacks attempted 20 threes.
They sank 10. Sills, 4 of 5 including his first first for a dozen first-half points, and Moody, 3 of 7 treys plus 4 of 4 from mid and close range, led Arkansas’ first half.
South Carolina last led, 13-12 at 12:56 on Trae Hannibal’s 3-point play and was down 10 (32-22) on a Sills trey at 6:23.
Arkansas shot 18 of 33 for the first half to USC’s 12 of 43 including 3 of 13 threes.
A junior and lone scholarship returnee with Henderson from last season, Sills has been struggling since injuring a shoulder and not played well recently and seen his minutes reduced until needed Tuesday night.
Certainly, the junior from Jonesboro came through, Musselman said.
“Just talked to him about way to keep your head up, way to be ready to play,” Musselman said. “Tonight, Desi got a lot of Jalen Tate’s minutes (starting point guard Tate had a rare off night) and I thought Des did a great job capitalizing on the opportunity tonight, both shooting the three ball and sharing the ball and defending. I just told him great job being mentally tough and coming into the game ready to play regardless of what his role had been the last few games.”
Sills said “It felt good to see my shot fall.”
The three-year letterman who was a freshman for Mike Anderson’s 2018-2019 Razorbacks said it feels even better to see the Razorbacks ranked and playing so well.
“It means a lot because I’ve never been ranked at Arkansas,” Sills said. “Being the No. 12 team in the country means a lot, seeing how everybody comes together, everybody is playing with each other and we’re moving the ball and we’ve all got chemistry. It keeps going every game.”
Moody, who has been living on the free-throw line with his jump shot off lately, had his jumper jumping for joy in the Palmetto state.
"Yeah, that was good,” Moody said. “Just trusting the process. I don't change anything when I go through a drought. I just keep the same mentality. Keep the same workout. The results will come."
Musselman marvels how Moody plays at both ends and his approach to keep it that way.
“I mean he’s playing at an incredible level,” Musselman said. “He’s the last one out of breakfast today, watching film and studying everything he can. He’s just so mature beyond his years as far as preparation goes.”
Musselman waxed proud that sixth-man shooter Notae again injected defense, too.
“You saw the two big steals Notae had against LSU and tonight he has five steals,” Musselman said. “I mean, defensively he’s becoming a menace for the opposing team as far as getting us extra possessions.”
Off winning 10 in a row, these Razorbacks raise a menace for the SEC Tournament and the Big Dance beyond it.
