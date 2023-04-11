FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had a busy recruiting weekend in both football and basketball.
The football team picked up two Class of 2024 four-star commitments. The Hogs landed Montgomery (Ala.) St. James quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3, 215, and Batesville (Miss.) South Panola athlete Julius “JuJu” Pope, 6-2, 195.
Jackson chose Arkansas over finalist North Carolina. As a junior, Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns. In two years, Jackson has completed 219 of 336 yards for 4,805 yards, 70 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Jackson has rushed 142 times for 310 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Pope chose the Hogs over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and Louisville. Arkansas offered him on Jan. 31.
As a junior, Pope had 82 tackles, 19 for loss, nine sacks, an interception and nine pass breakups. On offense, he rushed 41 times for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I choose Arkansas because the people, the environment, and the coaching staff they allowing me to be myself,” Pope said. “I have a chance to play either side of the ball.”
Arkansas hoops
Houston guard Tramon Mark 6-5, 195, chose the Hogs over Kansas State, Texas A&M, and Florida. He has also entered his name in the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining his college playing eligibility.
Mark averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals while shooting 39.0 percent from the field, including 32.8 percent from 3, and 78.4 percent on free throws in 2022-23.
He joins Washington freshman-transfer Keyon Menifield, Jr. (6-1 guard) to give Arkansas two 2023 transfer-portal commitments.
In other news, Makhel Mitchell has entered the transfer portal thus not returning to Arkansas. Mitchell saw action in 30 games at Arkansas. He averaged 12.9 minutes per game. Mitchell had 3.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.3 assist, 0.4 steal and 1.5 blocks each game.
In addition, two freshmen announced they will return to Arkansas in 2023-24. Derrian Ford and Barry Dunning Jr., both guards, announced they will be back at Arkansas. They join fellow freshman guard Joseph Pinion in announcing an intention to return.
This leaves guard Anthony Black Jr., forward Makhi Mitchell and guard Jordan Walsh as yet to announce their intentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.