High school basketball
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 29. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. FS Northside (7);25-3;97;1
2. Bentonville (3);25-1;93;2
3. Fayetteville;21-5;76;4
4. Vilonia;25-2;67;3
5. Greenwood;22-5;46;6
6. Cabot;22-5;37;5
7. Batesville;29-2;34;8
8. Star City;30-0;32;9
9. Farmington;30-3;29;10
10. Conway;21-7;20;NR
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 14, LR Christian 6, Lamar 4, Pulaski Academy 3.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (7);25-3;47;1
2. Bentonville (3);25-1;43;2
3. Fayetteville;21-5;30;4
4. Cabot;22-5;16;4
3. Conway;21-7;14;5
Others receiving votes: none.
CLASS 5A
1. Vilonia (9);25-2;47;1
2. Greenwood (1);22-5;36;2
3. Nettleton;24-5;27;3
4. LR Christian;21-5;13;4
5. Lake Hamilton;22-5;11;NR
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 8, Hot Springs Lakeside 5, Mountain Home 3.
CLASS 4A
1. Batesville (4);29-2;41;1
2. Star City (3);30-0;40;2
3. Farmington (3);30-3;38;3
4. Harrison;27-4;14;5
(tie) Southside ;24-6;14;5
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 3.
CLASS 3A
1. Hoxie (5);27-3;43;2
2. Valley Springs (4);33-7;39;3
3. Mountain View (2);24-5;24;5
4. Lamar (1);29-3 ;14;4
5. Charleston;27-3;12;1
(tie) Harding Academy;28-4;12;5
Others receiving votes: Central Arkansas Christian 5, Mayflower 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (10);30-2;50;1
2. Quitman;27-3;32;3
3. Bigelow;27-3;29;2
4. Marmaduke;29-10;19;5
5. Acorn;31-4;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Danville 7, Earle 7.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (10);37-2;50;1
2. Kirby;35-5;35;3
3. West Side Greers Ferry;30-9;26;4
4. Concord;25-6;18;5
5. Alpena;28-7;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Emerson 4, Norfork 3, Mount Vernon-Enola 2, Rural Special 1.
