Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team

Following is a 27-player Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media for the 2022 high school football season that ended in December:

OFFENSE

QB — Eli Wisdom, Sr, Shiloh Christian

RB — Jason Sullivan, Sr, Carlisle

RB — *Connor Baker, Sr, Pocahontas

RB — Jalen Dupree, Jr, Malvern

WR — Jaylin McKinney, Sr, Pulaski Academy

WR — Kaylon Morris, Sr, Fayetteville

OL — Joe Su'a, Sr, Bentonville

OL — Aaron Smith, Sr, Conway

OL — Caleb Shirron, Sr, Cabot

OL — Walker Davis, Sr, Benton

OL — Allen Thomason, Sr, Pulaski Academy

DEFENSE

DL — Tyler Mosley, Sr, Bryant

DL — Robert Dover, Jr, Mountain Home

DL — Fred Giles, Sr, Jonesboro

DL — Quincy Rhodes, Sr, North Little Rock

LB — Brooks Yurachek, Sr, Fayetteville

LB — Ashtyn Williams, Sr, Joe T. Robinson

LB — Evan Williams, Sr, Greenwood

DB — Malachi Graham, Sr, Bryant

DB — Jabrae Shaw, Sr, LR Mills

DB — Tayvion Haney, Sr, LR Parkview

DB — Carter Bray, Sr, Melbourne

SPECIAL

K — *Kyle Ferrie, Sr, Harding Academy

P — Blayne Warden, Sr, Southside Batesville

All-Purpose — Dennis Gaines, Jr, East Poinsett County

All-Purpose — DeAndra Burns, Sr, El Dorado

All-Purpose — Brandon Scott, Sr, Charleston

* denotes two-time Super Team selection

