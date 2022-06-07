Editor’s note: The following are news releases from the Arkansas State Police.
ASP corporals get commission vote for promotion to sergeant
Two Arkansas State Police corporals have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The recommendations for promotion from Colonel Bill Bryant, state police director, were approved today during a regular monthly meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission.
Corporal Phillip Roark, 47, of Lawrence County was promoted to the rank of sergeant and will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, post supervisor duties.
Sergeant Roark, a 21 year veteran of the department, had previously been assigned to highway patrol duties in Jackson County.
Corporal Shawn Mason, 42, of Lonoke County was promoted to the rank of sergeant and will be assigned to duties within the Administrative Services Division, Training Section as supervisor of the state police driving track.
Sergeant Mason, a 12 year veteran of the department, had previously been assigned to the state police training and recruiting sections.
Jonesboro shooting suspects fires on troopers, local police
The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting incident involving multiple law enforcement officers of the Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers. The officers were the targets of gunfire from a suspect who had shot a man earlier today at a Jonesboro rice mill.
In the exchange of gunfire, Walter Antreall Joyce, 45, of Memphis, was shot and killed.
Local police officers, a sheriff’s deputy and troopers had pursued the shooting suspect before his vehicle was stopped by a trooper using a precision intervention technique along Interstate 555 near Nettleton Avenue.
Joyce ignored repeated commands from officers to exit the vehicle and surrender. Moments before 11 AM, the suspect opened fire on the officers who then returned fire. Joyce was pronounced dead the at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation into the use of deadly force by the officers involved in the return of gunfire. The investigative case file will be submitted to the Craighead County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the law enforcement officers used deadly force as prescribed under state laws.
The Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will determine whether to release the identity of their officers who used deadly force and their administrative status.
Consistent with Arkansas State Police policy, two state troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. The identity of the troopers will be released next week.
Oklahoma man surrenders; faces charges in Arkansas I-40 deaths
Ivan Santos surrendered to Oklahoma authorities today based on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant filed in connection with a deadly highway crash in Arkansas last month.
Santos, 29, of Norman, is charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, battery (second degree) and driving while intoxicated.
The charges stem from an Arkansas State Police investigation of an Interstate 40 vehicle crash in Crawford County on May 12th this year. Santos was the driver of a pick-up truck traveling east in the westbound lanes of traffic when he hit six motorcycles, leaving three people dead and six injured.
Santos is being held by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department pending his return to Arkansas for an initial court appearance.
Troopers turn to public for help locating vehicle connected in fatal hit-and-run
State troopers continue to investigate a hit and run crash that left a 32 year-old Conway County man dead. With hope of identifying a suspect, the troopers are sending an appeal to the public for help in locating the vehicle that hit the bicyclist.
Travis Frank Sponer was riding a bicycle along the northbound lane of Arkansas Highway 9, north of Oppelo, late into the night last month on Monday, May 16th. About midnight, or moments later (Tuesday, May 17th), Sponer was struck from the rear by a northbound vehicle. The impact of the crash sent Sponer’s body into a ditch alongside the highway.
The state police Highway Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division have assigned personnel to the case who believe the vehicle that hit Sponer was a dark red, maroon, or burgundy, Dodge Ram pick-up truck (2012 – 2022 model) that possibly has considerable damage to the truck’s front passenger side, particularly around the headlight.
Anyone who has information about the deadly crash, knows of a vehicle matching the description of the Dodge pick-up truck or has seen a truck with damage as described, is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police, Troop J Headquarters in Clarksville by calling (479) 754-3096.
