Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one percentage point, from 8.1 percent (revised up from 8.0 percent) in June to 7.1 percent in July. Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 9,410, a result of 14,272 fewer unemployed and 4,862 additional employed Arkansans. At 10.2 percent, the United States’ jobless rate decreased nine-tenths of a percentage point between June and July.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said: “Arkansas’ unemployment rate rose to 10.8 percent in April, at the height of the initial pandemic response. While employment and unemployment have fluctuated since then, Arkansas’ jobless rate has steadily declined and is down to 7.1 percent in July.”
